Disneyland Suspends Sales of Magic Key Annual Pass

Disney has suspended sales of its Magic Key annual pass program and is offering California residents a new three-day, one-park-per-day ticket this summer for Disneyland and California Adventure, park officials said today.

When the park rolled out the Magic Key program last August, it was meant to signal, according to a Disneyland announcement, that “you belong to the community of core Disneyland fans who all share a passion and love for the parks.”

There are four tiers of Magic Key passes ranging in cost from $399 to $1,399 per year. The $1,399 Dream Keys and the $949 Believe Keys sold out late last year, and as of Tuesday the $649 Enchant Keys and $399 Imagine Keys were no longer available.

Disney officials said the program offered more choices and flexibility, with guests required to make reservations for Disneyland and California Adventure, but some fans believe Disney falsely advertised the highest tier of their program which projected “no blockout dates.” Buyers reported having difficulties booking reservations due to the limited amount of reservations available for tier holders. As a result, a lawsuit was filed against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts last year.

The lawsuit alleges that Disneyland theme park treats “Magic Key” holders as “second class ticket holders by artificially limiting Magic Key reservations and the number of key holders that can visit on any given day.”

Disneyland spokesperson Liz Jaeger responded to the suit by stating, “We have been clear about the terms of the Magic Key product and we know that many of our guests are enjoying the experiences these passes provide.” She added, “We will vigorously defend our position as the case proceeds.”

There is, in fact, a no-guarantee disclaimer on the Disneyland website.

Current Magic Key holders can still use their passes to make reservations, and park officials said they would be permitted to renew their passes, though further details were not immediately available.

The Magic Key program replaced the parks’ popular annual pass program, which was canceled in January 2021, partly as a way to limit daily crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new three-day tickets start at $249 for admission on Mondays through Thursdays, or $299 for any day including weekends for eligible guests.

A three-day “park hopper” ticket allowing guests to move between the parks can be purchased with either package for an additional $60.

The three-day tickets are available for purchase beginning Tuesday and can be redeemed on any three eligible days from June 13 to Sept. 15, 2022, subject to park reservation availability.

Single-day tickets are still available, with variable pricing and subject to blackout dates.

City News Service contributed to this report.