ADL Blasts Protesters Flying Nazi Flags Outside Disney World Over The Weekend, Calls On Public Officials To Condemn

The sign outside the entrance to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida

The sign outside the entrance to Florida’s Disney World has been a lightning rod for protests of late. This past weekend was no exception.

Video surfaced online both Saturday and Sunday of protesters marching outside the entrance to the park holding Nazi flags, one seemingly dressed in a German WWII uniform.

Two other banners were also on display in front of the entry sign: The American Flag and another that said simply, “DeSantis Country.”

The national office of the Anti-Defamation League issued the following statement to Deadline about the incidents, which it later posted to Twitter:

ADL condemns the abhorrent display of antisemitism outside of @WaltDisneyWorld in Orlando this weekend. At a time when incidents of anti-Jewish hate are at their highest, it is incumbent upon all in positions of power and leadership to condemn this bigotry.

The organization’s local Florida chapter specifically called on public officials to condemn the display.

“Antisemitic incidents were up 50% in FL in 2021 over 2020. We are calling on our public officials to be courageous and condemn this latest incident @WaltDisneyWorld and #SpeakUp Against Hate.”

Given the flag with his name on it at the protest — and the state’s recent dustup with Disney — Deadline reached out to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office. We will post any comment we receive.

We also reached out to Disney, and will do likewise.

You can see a video and photos of the protesters below, the photos posted Saturday to Reddit and the video to Instagram on Sunday.