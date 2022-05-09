Disney Streaming Vet Jessica Casano-Antonellis Joins SiriusXM As Head Of Communications

Jessica Casano-Antonellis, a former senior exec at Disney who played a key role in the launches of Disney+ and ESPN+, has joined SiriusXM as SVP and head of communications.

She reports to Chief Marketing Officer Denise Karkosis and succeeds Patrick Reilly, who is leaving the audio company after a 17-year run.

Casano-Antonellis, who worked at digital video firm Vimeo prior to joining Disney, will oversee strategic communications, brand reputation management and media relations for SiriusXM.

“Jessica is a valued and respected leader who brings a wealth of strategic communications experience in the media, entertainment and technology industries to SiriusXM,” Karkos said in the official announcement. “She will be an incredible asset to the company and will play a key role as we continue to tell the story of SiriusXM as a leader in audio entertainment.”

After beginning her Disney tenure in 2018, Casano-Antonellis contributed to the launch efforts for ESPN+ that year and Disney+ in 2019. More recently, she led communications for the entire Disney Streaming unit, overseeing global communications strategies for Disney+ and Hulu.

The senior exec ranks at Disney, including in corporate communications, have been in a degree of flux over the past few months. Last month, Geoff Morrell departed after just three months as the replacement for longtime communications chief Zenia Mucha, after former Biden Administration official Kristina Schake came aboard as chief spokesperson. In the streaming operation, long-tenured exec Karen Hobson moved several months ago into an international role, passing the domestic baton to Heather Hust-Rivera.

At Vimeo, Casano-Antonellis oversaw communications strategy for the video platform, which was acquired by Barry Diller’s InterActive Corp. in 2006. IAC spun Vimeo off last year and it now is publicly traded on the Nasdaq. Prior to Vimeo, Jessica spent nearly 10 years on the at tech PR agency Text100, now Archetype, working with entertainment clients like MTV, Bravo and the Weather Channel.

“After more than four fulfilling and busy years leading communications for The Walt Disney Company’s portfolio of streaming services, I’m excited to begin this next adventure working with Denise, CEO Jennifer Witz, and the rest of the leadership team at SiriusXM,” Casano-Antonellis said. “I am impressed by Jennifer’s vision for the company and can’t wait to jump right in to champion the company’s narrative as it pushes new boundaries in the audio space.”

Reilly plans to stay on as a consultant through July. “Patrick has been a tireless leader of our public relations and corporate communications since 2004, working to ensure SiriusXM is fairly and positively represented to the marketplace,” Karkos said.