Disney Kids Exec Kitty Walsh Joins Thunderbird’s Atomic Cartoons To Head Development

Disney kids exec Kitty Walsh has joined Thunderbird Entertainment’s Kids Division Atomic Cartoons as Executive Director of Development.

Reporting to VPs of Atomic Originals, Aaron Behl and Kristin Cummings, Walsh will spearhead development across the team, seeking IP and growing talent relationships for the division that produces the likes of Netflix’s The Last Kids on Earth, Apple TV+’s Pinecone & Pony, and Disney Junior’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

Her appointment comes as Rose Stacey is promoted from Development Coordinator to Manager of Development, working closely with Walsh on the original slate and IP.

Walsh joins from Disney Junior, where she most recently served as the lead development executive on Robogobo and 2021 special Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches. Past credits include The Chicken Squad and Eureka!.

Thunderbird President Matthew Berkowitz praised her “exceptional eye for discovering and developing incredible IP and talent.”

“Continuing to broaden our studio offerings with high-quality content that appeals to kids and their families around the world is our priority at Atomic, and Kitty will play a major role in this area,” he added.

Walsh said: “The studio’s philosophy of supporting creator-driven projects, developing beloved fandom-driven IP, and attracting exceptional artistic talent really appealed to my creative sensibilities.”