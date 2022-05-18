Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Invests in Delivery Platform Gopuff

Bob Iger has become an investor in and advisor to Gopuff, a nine-year old commerce platform first started by two Philadelphia college students to deliver late-night snacks, hookahs and tobacco products.

It’s expanded significantly since then and is looking to the former Disney CEO and chairman to help deepen its consumer engagement and growth globally.

“Bob Iger is one of the most important and visionary business leaders of this generation. He defined consumer engagement, product innovation, and organizational excellence,” said Gopuff co-founder and co-CEO Yakir Gola. “I am so proud and excited that Bob is joining team blue. Gopuff is building a platform designed for the future of the consumer industry and nobody understands consumers better than Bob Iger.”

Gopuff calls itself the “go-to instant commerce platform, fulfilling consumers’ evolving, everyday needs” with an assortment of items that include cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets.

“It’s been exciting to spend time with Gopuff leadership learning about the company, the founders, and their aspirations,” said Iger. “I am excited to advise, mentor, and support the executive team as they continue building a company uniquely designed for how consumers are changing and growing. I believe consumer commerce will be very different in the near future and Gopuff is building the platform to power it.”

Gopuff recently recently expanded to the U.K. and France, and launched Gopuff Kitchens, Gopuff Ad Solutions, and its first private label brand, Basically. It operates over 600 locations in 1,200 cities globally.

It was founded in 2013 by Gola and co-CEO Rafael Ilishayev.