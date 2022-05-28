Disney+ Bolsters ‘Star Wars’ Lineup With Younglings Series ‘Young Jedi Adventures’, Animated Anthology ‘Tales Of The Jedi’

Disney+ will further expand its lineup of Star Wars content with a pair of upcoming series, Tales Of The Jedi and Young Jedi Adventures. The two shows were revealed during the four-day Star Wars Celebration 2022 event at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The first to premiere later this year on the Disney streaming platform is Tales Of The Jedi. An anthology series comprised of original animated shorts, Tales of The Jedi will tout stories featuring Jedi from the prequel era and will debut in the fall.

The newly-revealed series will be the second Star Wars animated anthology to come to the Disney platform. In September 2021, Disney+ debuted Star Wars Visions, an anthology series in which seven Japanese anime studios created animated shorts set in the Star Wars universe.

Set to come to Disney+ and Disney Junior in 2023, Young Jedi Adventures takes place during The High Republic era. Young Jedi Adventures will follow Younglings as they learn the ways of the Force – with compassion, self-discipline, team work and patience – to become fearless warriors.

The series announcements come just a day after Disney+ debuted its Ewan McGregor-fronted Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Friday. In addition to Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+ currently touts The Mandalorian, which will return for its third season in 2023, The Book of Boba Fett and The Bad Batch among its Star Wars originals slate. Andor, Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew are among the new series in the works.

