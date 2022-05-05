Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy, Emma Roberts & Luke Bracey To Star In 'Maybe I Do': Cannes Market Hot Package

Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey are set to star in the multi-generational heartfelt romantic comedy Maybe I Do from Endeavor Content. Writer and producer Michael Jacobs makes his feature directorial debut in the poignant comedy based on his script.

“I got to watch this incredible cast playing characters I think people will love seeing them play,” Jacobs said. “The difficult choices they have to make about what might be the best rest of their lives is something I am hopeful will resonate strongly with the audience.”

The story follows Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey), who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering next steps. They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and to offer some understanding of why marriage works. Except the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some very distinct opinions about the value of marriage.

“We are thrilled to assemble this multi-generational all-star cast to explore a topic everyone can relate to – falling in and out and back in love again,” said Dan Guando, SVP Film Development and Production at Endeavor Content, and Christopher Slager, SVP\ Film Group. “Michael Jacobs’ poignant script and keen eye bring such joy to this uplifting comedy.”

Endeavor Content are financing and producing the pic alongside Jacobs, Vincent Newman and Scott Mednick. Jennifer Semler, Diane Keaton, Stephanie Heaton-Harris, Jonathan Montepare and Skyler Mednick are executive producing.

Endeavor Content and WME Independent are handling worldwide sales and will be taking it to Cannes market next month.

Keaton is repped by WME and Pearlman & Tishbi; Gere is repped by WME, Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman; Sarandon is repped by UTA; Macy is repped by ICM Partners and Atlas Artists; Roberts is repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment, and Bracey is repped by CAA, Fourward and Goodman Genow Schenkman. Jacobs is with Franklin Weinrib Rudell & Vassallo.