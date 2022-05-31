Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen & Mary Steenburgen Head To Italy For ‘Book Club 2 – The Next Chapter’, New Cast Set – First Look

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson are returning for Book Club 2 – The Next Chapter, which has entered production in Italy, with Giancarlo Giannini (Across the River and Into the Trees), Hugh Quarshie (Breeders) and Vincent Riotta (House of Gucci) joining the sequel as new cast members. (A first-look still unveiled today by Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready can be found below.)

The original 2018 film Book Club followed four lifelong friends—played by Keaton, Fonda, Bergen and Steenburgen—whose lives were forever changed after reading 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club. Paramount Pictures released it in May of 2018 and saw it gross upwards of $104M worldwide against its $14M budget.

The sequel will follow our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. Bill Holderman has returned as director, having once again penned the script with Erin Simms.

Endeavor Content is financing and producing Book Club 2 – The Next Chapter, with Holderman and Simms also aboard as producers. Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti and Andrew Duncan are exec producing. Julia Iglesias is overseeing the project for Focus Features, which will distribute the film in the U.S., with Universal Pictures International distributing it internationally.

Keaton is represented by WME and Pearlman & Tishbi; Fonda by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum; Bergen by ICM Partners and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum; Steenburgen by UTA, Management 360 and Gang, Tyre, Ramer; Garcia by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Loeb & Loeb; Johnson by CAA and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel; Nelson by UTA and Forward Entertainment; Giannini by Studio Squillante in Italy and Jay Julien Management; Quarshie by Milburn Browning Associates in the UK; Riotta by Scott Marshall Partners in the UK, Soli e Associate in Italy, and manager Marina Masowietsky; Holderman by WME and Paul Hastings; and Simms by WME and Paul Hastings.