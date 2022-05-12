Producer DeVon Franklin Steps In Front Of The Camera For Lionsgate & Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Jesus Revolution’

EXCLUSIVE: Producer and bestselling author DeVon Franklin has found his first major film role in Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company’s Jesus Revolution. He joins an ensemble that also includes Kelsey Grammer, Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ally Ioannides, Julia Campbell, Nic Bishop and Jolie Jenkins, as previously announced.

The film set in the 1970s watches as a young Greg Laurie (Courtney) sets out to redefine truth through all means of liberation, and instead, meets Lonnie Frisbee (Roumie), a charismatic hippie street preacher. Laurie and Frisbee, along with Pastor Chuck Smith (Grammer), open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to an unexpected revival by way of rock and roll, newfound love, and a twist of faith leading to a Jesus Revolution that changed the world. Franklin will play Josiah, a New York news reporter covering a story on the magnitude of the movement unfolding.

Jon Erwin (I Can Only Imagine, American Underdog) and Brent McCorkle (Unconditional) are directing from a script by Erwin and Jon Gunn. Kevin Downes (I Can Only Imagine, American Underdog) and Jon and Andrew Erwin are producing alongside Josh Walsh (The Jesus Music) and Daryl Lefever (Woodlawn).

“Anyone who knows DeVon knows he is one of the most respected and successful producers in the industry, but they also know his devotion and commitment to inspiring people through entertainment,” said director Jon Erwin. “It is part of his DNA, and we are privileged that someone who is usually behind the scenes has graciously agreed to step in front of the camera for us for this important role and this story.”

“I was excited and nervous when they approached me to act,” added Franklin, “yet once I read the script, I knew I had to be part of bringing this powerful true story to the screen.”

Franklin serves as President and CEO of Franklin Entertainment, a production company boasting first-look deals with Paramount Pictures and CBS TV Studios. He has been the driving force behind some of Hollywood’s most successful inspirational content, including the soon-to-be-released movie Flamin’ Hot for Searchlight and the television series Kingdom Business for BET+. In addition to his work as a producer, Franklin is the author of multiple bestselling books. His Audible Original, It Takes a Woman—a deeply personal look into the tragedy that transformed his family’s life—was released in April.

Franklin serves the Hollywood community at large as Vice President of the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences. The LA-based USC grad is repped by WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.