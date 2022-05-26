Andy “Fletch” Fletcher Dies: Depeche Mode Keyboard Player, Founding Member Was 60

Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, keyboard player and founding member of the British new wave electronic band Depeche Mode, has died, the band said in a statement. He was 60.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” the band tweeted. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

Details including cause of death and survivors were not immediately available.

Depeche Mode in 1983, from left: Alan Wilder, Martin Gore, Andrew Fletcher and Dave Gahan AP Images

Depeche Mode, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, was founded in 1980 in Basildon, England, by Fletcher, keyboardist and singer Vince Clarke, singer Dave Gahan and guitarist-keyboardist Martin Gore. Clarke left the band shortly after the release of its first album Speak & Spell in 1981.

Fletcher’s role in the band also included bass guitar. He once told an interviewer, “Martin’s the songwriter, Alan’s the good musician, Dave’s the vocalist, and I bum around.”

With 14 studio albums and 55 singles, Depeche Mode has been a staple on the UK charts since the 1980s and breaking through in the U.S. by 1985. The synth group scored radio hits with such songs as “People Are People,” “Personal Jesus” and “Master and Servant,” and “Walking in My Shoes,” “I Feel You,” “Policy of Truth” and its lone U.S. top 10 “Enjoy the Silence” all hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Modern Rock chart. Though not a hit single in the U.S., its 1981 song “Just Can’t Get Enough” became a breakthrough video during the early days of MTV. (Watch it below.)

Depeche Mode scored 14 gold or platinum albums from 1984-2017, led by the 3 million-selling Violator (1990) and Songs of Faith and Devotion (1993), its only U.S. chart-topper.



