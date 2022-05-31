Decal Picks Up Millennium Media’s Horror-Thriller ‘Abyzou’ – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Decal has acquired U.S. rights to Millennium Media’s horror-thriller Abyzou out of the Cannes Market, with plans to release it in theaters later this year.

In Abyzou, the son of a Jewish funeral director returns home, in hopes of reconciling with his orthodox father, with his pregnant wife in tow. But his intentions are put to the test when the family morgue receives the body of a mysterious corpse containing an ancient entity with a sinister plan for his unborn child.

Nick Blood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Emm Wiseman (Winchester), Allan Corduner (Homeland) and Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones) star in the film from director Oliver Park. Hank Hoffman scripted it from the story he penned with Millenium’s Jonathan Yunger. Hoffman, Yunger, Jeffrey Greenstein, Les Weldon, Sam Schulte, and Yariv Lerner of Millennium Media produced, with Millennium Media’s Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson and Tanner Mobley serving as executive producers.

“Writers Hank Hoffman and Jonathan Yunger and Director Oliver Park have expertly crafted a chilling tale that mixes Jewish mythology with universally terrifying folk horror,” said Decal SVP Sara Castillo. “You seldom find a genre film that explores new territory while delivering classic twists and turns that every horror fan desires. We can’t wait to unleash it upon audiences with our partners at Millenium.”

“Oliver is so talented, and this film is something our team is very passionate about,” said Millennium Media’s production and distribution manager Schulte and co-president Yunger. “We’re thrilled to partner with the perfect distributor in DECAL.”

“Millennium Media creates such a diverse range of awesome films and having DECAL aboard to distribute this in the US makes for a fantastic duo. I am so excited to see what our future holds together!” added Park. “Abyzou was inspired by nightmares, and I am thrilled to release it.”

Decal is an independent distribution company owned by Neon and Bleecker Street, which launched in February of last year. Recent releases from the company include Trent O’Donnell’s dramedy Ride the Eagle, starring J.K. Simmons and Susan Sarandon; the SXSW road trip comedy Stop and Go, from directors Mallory Everton and Stephen Meek; and Naveen Chathapuram’s neo-Western, The Last Victim. Also acquired by Decal out of Cannes 2022 was the sci-fi comedy I’m Totally Fine from director Brandon Dermer.

Senior Vice President. Ayo Kepher-Maat negotiated the deal for Abyzou on behalf of Decal, with Millennium’s Yunger and Schulte on behalf of the filmmakers.