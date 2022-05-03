Netflix Greenlights ‘No Good Deed’ Series From ‘Dead To Me’ Creator Liz Feldman

Liz Feldman is about to deliver her second comedy to Netflix: The streamer has greenlit her new dark comedy No Good Deed.

No Good Deed “follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems,” according to Netflix. “But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.”

Feldman, who has a multi-year overall deal with the streamer, will executive produce the comedy along with Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions, as well as Christie Smith and Silver Tree. Silver Tree will direct the No Good Deed pilot, along with additional episodes.

“No Good Deed was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house,” said Feldman in a statement. “I’m endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

The order comes on the anniversary of the series premiere of Dead to Me (May 3, 2019), the comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini that will premiere for its third and final season this fall. It’s from CBS Television Studios and Gloria Sanchez Productions for Netflix. Executive producers are Feldman (showrunner), Ferrell, McKay, Elbaum, Segal, Smith and Applegate.

“No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced,” said Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix, in a statement. “She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant Dead to Me, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with No Good Deed.”