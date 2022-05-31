Global Sports Streamer DAZN Signs BT’s Pete Oliver As Chief Marketing Officer

Global sports streamer DAZN has signed a BT marketing guru to head up marketing around the world.

Pete Oliver has spent the last two decades launching, marketing and distributing BT’s consumer services, most recently leading on BT Sport and BT Fibre.

In the newly-created role for London-headquartered DAZN, he will lead the group’s global marketing teams and distribution partnerships as the company decentralizes and seeks to grow in markets outside of the UK.

Deadline revealed last week that around 5% of the 1,100 UK workforce is to be made redundant, while hiring is taking place in other nations such as Spain, where DAZN will soon show La Liga football.

Oliver is one of several global senior leaders to join over the past months.

CEO Shay Segev said he has a “great track record launching and growing transformative consumer brands.”

“His expertise in marketing, CRM and distribution will be invaluable as we continue delivering on DAZN’s vision to expand into new content and become the leading and most loved sport entertainment destination,” he added.

Oliver said: “As an avid sports fan and a long-term DAZN subscriber, I’ve been watching from afar as DAZN continues to raise the bar for fans to watch the sport they love.”