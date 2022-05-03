Sister Enters First-Look Deal With Filmmaker David Yates’ Wychwood Media

Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone’s indie studio Sister has entered a first-look deal with the new production company Wychwood Media, from Harry Potter filmmaker David Yates and his producing partner, Lewis Taylor. Under the pact, the pair will develop and produce both scripted and unscripted film, television and documentary content for Sister’s offices in both the U.S. and UK. Yates will also have the option to direct projects coming together through the deal.

The new pact strengthens Sister and Wychwood Media’s existing relationship, which includes a commitment to a feature film adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Rory Power’s contemporary horror-thriller, Burn Our Bodies Down, penned by Moira Walley-Beckett.

“David Yates is one of the most versatile filmmakers working today. His films are visually stunning and deeply human,” said Sister’s Co-Founder and CEO, Stacey Snider. “David and Lewis are passionately committed to telling stories to a global audience and to sharing their experience and access with other working and emerging writers and directors. Liz, Jane and I, along with the SISTER teams in London and LA, are thrilled to [welcome] David and the Wychwood team into the fold.”

“We are thrilled to be joining Stacey, Jane and Liz and the rest of the team at SISTER,” added Yates. “From the very first moment they have made us feel completely at home, and are, in equal measures, supportive, ambitious, and inspiring. We look forward to building stories with them for a global audience.”

Yates is a BAFTA Award winner and Emmy nominee best known for directing the last four films in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as all three to date in its spin-off series, Fantastic Beasts. He also helmed Warner Bros.’ The Legend of Tarzan, and has directed episodes of such series as State of Play, Sex Traffic and The Way We Live Down. He and Yvonne Walcott Yates founded Wychwood Media, in order to support and champion a new wave of filmmakers. Working in tandem with Taylor and Hannah Goodier, the company has a diverse slate of projects currently in development with such writers and filmmakers as Remi Weekes, Zora Howard, Louise Bagnall, Juliany Taveras, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia and Sam Steiner.

Founded to develop, produce and invest in visionary creators, Sister builds upon Featherstone’s Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning scripted indie, Sister Pictures, an independent, modern studio with offices in London, Los Angeles, and Manchester. As well as producing hit shows including Chernobyl (Sky/HBO), Landscapers (SKY/ HBO) and Gangs of London (SKY/ AMC) Sister has made a series of bold investments in new creator-led businesses including Molly Stern’s new publishing venture Zando, the podcast studio Campside Media, the comic book and digital media publisher AWA Studios, and the award-winning documentary production company Dorothy Street Pictures, also striking a partnership with the iconic London music venue Koko.

David Yates is represented by CAA and Casarotto Ramsay.