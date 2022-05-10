David Duchovny Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: David Duchovny, known for his starring roles as FBI Agent Fox Mulder in The X-Files and Hank Moody in Californication, has returned to his former agency, ICM Partners, for representation. Duchovny had been repped largely by ICM and WME over the past decade; he previously moved from ICM to WME in 2011 before returning and then again in 2019.

Duchovny can next be seen starring in the Kenya Barris Netflix comedy, You People, alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in Paramount’s film prequel to Stephen King’s best-seller Pet Sematary, and in the Sarah Jessica Parker produced family comedy, The Estate, opposite Toni Collette and Anna Faris.

Two-time Golden Globe winner and four-time Emmy nominee, Duchovny recently appeared in Judd Apatow’s Netflix comedy film The Bubble, opposite Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Mann and he was recently seen in a guest-starring role in Netflix’s The Chair.

He’ll soon begin production on Bleecker Street’s What Happens Later, an evolved and nostalgic take on the romantic comedy based on the play Shooting Star. Directed by Meg Ryan, who stars opposite Duchovny, the film will be theatrically released in 2023.

As an author, his fourth novel, Truly Like Lightning, was published on February 2, 2021. As a musician, Duchovny has released three studio albums, most recently Gestureland (2021) and toured globally.

Duchovny continues to be managed by Jimmy Miller and Tiffany Kuzon at Mosaic and attorney Peter Nelson of Nelson/Davis.