Paolo Sorrentino’s ‘The Hand Of God’ Named Best Film At Italy’s David Di Donatello Awards

The Hand Of God Contenders London
'The Hand Of God' Netflix

The David di Donatello Awards were held in Rome on Tuesday evening, the first time Italy’s equivalent to the Oscar has had a fully in-person ceremony in the pandemic era. Taking top honors was Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God which scooped Best Film and Director as well as Best Supporting Actress for Teresa Saponangelo and a tie for Best Cinematography. In the latter category, The Hand Of God shared the win with Freaks Out, a fantasy drama that likewise debuted in Venice.

Sorrentino’s autobiographical drama launched on the Lido last September where it won the Grand Jury Prize. A Netflix title, it went on to myriad festival and critics prizes and was also nominated for an Oscar as Best International Feature.

Freaks Out, directed by Gabriele Mainetti, also picked up prizes for Producer, Production Design, Hair and Makeup. Other titles to figure in the David di Donatello’s include Venice debuts Qui Rido Io (The King Of Laughter) starring Toni Servillo, and Giuseppe Tornatore’s tribute Ennio, as well as Jonas Carpignano’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight entry A Chiara.

Here’s the full list of winners:

BEST FILM
The Hand Of God

BEST DIRECTOR
Paolo Sorrentino – The Hand Of God

BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR
Laura Samani – Piccolo Corpo

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Valia Santella – Ariaferma

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Monica Zapelli, Donatella Di Pietrantonio – L’Arminuta

BEST PRODUCER
Andrea Occhipinti, Stefano Massenzi and Mattia Guerra (Lucky Red); Gabriele Mainetti (Goon Films) with Rai Cinema in co-production with Gapbusters – Freaks Out

BEST ACTRESS
Swamy Rotolo – A Chiara

BEST ACTOR
Silvio Orlando – Ariaferma

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Eduardo Scarpetta – Qui Rido Io

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Teresa Saponangelo – The Hand Of God

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (TIE)
Daria D’Antonio – The Hand Of God
Michele D’Attanasio – Freaks Out

BEST SCORE
Nicola Piovani – I Fratelli Di Filippo

BEST ORIGINAL SONG
La Profondita Degli Abissi – Manuel Agnelli

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Massimiliano Sturiale, Ilaria Fallacara – Freaks Out

BEST COSTUMES
Ursula Patzak – Qui Rido Io

BEST MAKEUP
Diego Prestopino, Emanuele De Luca, Davide De Luca – Freaks Out

BEST HAIR
Marco Perna – Freaks Out

BEST EDITING
Massimo Quaglia, Annalisa Schillaci – Ennio

BEST SOUND
Gilberto Martinelli, Fabio Venturi, Gianni Pallotto, Francesco Vallocchia – Ennio

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Stefano Leoni – Freaks Out

BEST DOCUMENTARY
Ennio

BEST SHORT FILM
Maestrale, Nico Bonomolo

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Belfast

YOUNG DAVID
The Hand Of God

CAREER DAVID
Giovanna Ralli

SPECIAL DAVID
Sabrina Ferilli

SPECIAL DAVID
Antonio Capuano

