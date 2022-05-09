David Beckham Training Program Launches, Inspired By His Soccer Career

Soccer idol and actor David Beckham is bending it in a new way.

Beckham and Hollywood trainer Gunnar Peterson have devised a new F45 Training workout launching Wednesday. The DB45 workout is an 11-station, football-inspired cardio class that combines exercises Beckham has used in his soccer career. The multi-directional exercises requires users to complete two sets in each station, moving through a “follow the leader” format with stations representing typical soccer positions, including Goal, Defense, Mid-Field, and Attack.

Paying homage to Beckham’s iconic jersey numbers from his football career, the set timings will alternate between 32 seconds work, 15 seconds rest, and 23 seconds work, followed by 20 seconds rest. Users will complete the ultimate finisher with 7 x 30 second bodyweight exercises.

“For me, training as part of a team has always been my favorite way to workout, and my DB45 programme is influenced by exercises I did as a professional football player,” Beckham said, using the UK term for soccer. “F45 always brings innovative and effective workouts to the time table, and I’m excited for the F45 community to finally be able to try out mine.”

DB45 will be available at all F45 studios worldwide every Wednesday from May 11 – May 25.