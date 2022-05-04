Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage While Performing During Netflix Is A Joke Festival At The Hollywood Bowl

Social media exploded tonight with posts from attendees at Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl Show, which is part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Apparently, Chappelle was rushed by someone while onstage. Attendees’ phones were confiscated at the gate, so video and even photos are very sparse, but one video posted seemed to show the man smashing into someone holding a microphone, possibly Chappelle.

Accounts posted online said the man was corralled by security — and possibly fellow comedian Jamie Foxx.

Los Angeles police confirmed to ABC7 that they responded to a call at the Bowl around 10:45 p.m. They indicated that a man was taken into custody. He was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife.

In one posted clip, apparently after the incident, Chappelle is heard to quip, “It was a trans man,” a reference to his own transphobic comments in his Netflix special The Closer and the uproar, protests and anger that ensued.

Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle At His Show At Hollywood Bowl Has Hands Broken and Dislocated pic.twitter.com/ZvPgjdV5gz — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 4, 2022

Videos posted by attendees outside the show, after they’d gotten their phones back, seemed to show the alleged assailant being loaded into an ambulance, his arm mangled.

Another person caught the end of the show on video where Chappelle and Jamie Foxx, who apparently rushed onstage to help apprehend the man going after Chappelle.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” said the headliner by way of thanks.

“I thought that was part of the show,” Foxx is heard to respond.

“I grabbed the back of that N*****’s head,” said Chappelle. “His hair was spongey!”

Later the comedian sounded a note of both shock and levity saying, “I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a N***** backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that.”

Foxx chimed in on a more serious note.

“Listen, I just want to say…this man is an absolute genius. We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times,” said Foxx. “For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You’re a genius. You’re a legend, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you.”

After Foxx left the stage Chappelle, possibly thinking about all the nerves and emotions as fans would exit the show, said to the crowd, “Everybody compose yourselves.”

Representatives for Netflix did not respond to request for comment from Deadline.

Warning: Video contains explicit language.

Dave Chappelle after A Town stomping whoever attacked him pic.twitter.com/qr1z0xBoJ8 — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) May 4, 2022

The incident comes not just in the wake of Chappelle’s comments in The Closer, but also Will Smith rushing the stage to slap Chris Rock at the Oscars. After that event, many comedians expressed concern about the ideas it might give copycats.

“Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters,” said Kathy Griffin at the time.