Dan Baime Leaving ICM To Launch Management Company With John Cena As Client; Lara Sackett To Succeed Him As Co-Head Of Production Department

EXCLUSIVE: Dan Baime, an ICM Partners agent of 25 years, partner and co-head of the Production Department, is leaving the agency business to segue to management. He is launching his own management firm, Intenta Management, with his long-time client John Cena as Intenta’s first client. ICM agent and partner Lara Sackett has been elevated to assume Baime’s role as co-head of the Production Department alongside fellow co-heads Paul Hook, a longtime fixture in the field, and Janet Carol Norton.

Baime, who came up through the ranks of the ICM production department, has held an unusual dual position; he also has been Cana’s point agent for the past 18 years, after signing the then-twentysomething wrestler outside of the ring. In a close relationship that somewhat resembled that between talent and manager, Baime navigated Cena’s ascend to a highly marketable movie and TV/streaming scripted and reality star with a string of endorsement deals. Also Baime’s unusual role in his career, Cena did not have a manager until now.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with my dear friend John Cena and build out a bold vision for the future,” Baime said. “I am incredibly grateful to all my colleagues for their tremendous support and especially the production department who I have the upmost respect for and are recognized as the best in the business.”

ICM’s Production Department is among the most valued assets of the agency — which is in the process of being acquired by CAA subject to regulatory approval — alongside such other strong fields as sports and books. Production/below-the-line representation also is an area where there is limited overlap between the two agencies.

Sackett is an 8-year veteran of ICM Partners with a strong client list that includes numerous Academy Award and Emmy Award winners and nominees.

“The ICM Partners Production Department is extraordinary and it is an honor to share the leadership role with Paul Hook and Janet Carol Norton,” Sackett said. “I so appreciate everything that Dan has done to help shape our department and I’m very fortunate to continue working with this exceptional group of agents and clients.”

Ted Chervin, Managing Director, ICM Partners, spoke of Baime’s departure and Sackett’s promotion.

“Dan has been an outstanding colleague and although we are sad to see him go, we wish him the greatest success as a manager,” he said. “Lara is universally respected, and it was an easy decision to have her step into a leadership role in our world class Production Department.”