Dallas TV Station Apologizes For Cutting Off Jimmy Kimmel’s Monologue About Texas Shooting, Blames Technical Error

Dallas television station WFAA has apologized to Jimmy Kimmel Live! for interrupting Kimmel’s emotional monologue Wednesday, in which the late-night host tearfully called out Texas politicians over the Uvalde, TX elementary school shooting, blaming a technical error.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” aired immediately following our newscast. Unfortunately, the automated system that triggers commercials aired the first commercial break in error, interrupting Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue. The same technical error also impacted two commercial breaks later in the program, not just the one interrupting the monologue,” the station said in a statement on its website, adding “WFAA apologizes for this error.”

Kimmel got word that viewers in Dallas didn’t see the entire monologue, and tweeted that he didn’t know why it had been cut short, but he was trying to get answers.

To my friends in Dallas who are asking: I do not know whether our @ABCNetwork affiliate @wfaa cut away from my monologue tonight intentionally or inadvertently but I will find out. In the meantime, here's what you didn't get to see https://t.co/tqfHoBHMwN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 26, 2022

In a later follow-up tweet, he thanked the station for reposting and correcting the error.

I've known the staff at @wfaa personally and professionally for almost 20 years and believe this mistake was made unintentionally. Thanks for reposting and for correcting this error. Sending love to all my friends in Texas https://t.co/F1OkJkcZx7 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 26, 2022

Kimmel taped the special segment alone onstage before the audience was seated. In the nearly nine-minute monologue, Kimmel choked back tears as he addressed the shooting which left 19 children and two adults dead.

“Here we are again – on another day of mourning in this country,” an emotional Kimmel said, “where once again, we grieve – for the babies – the little boys and girls whose lives have been ended and whose families have been destroyed.”

Kimmel went on to say that this is not “a time for moments of silence.”

“This is a time to be loud — and to stay loud — and not stop until we fix this,” he said.

You can watch Kimmel’s entire monologue above.