Daisy Ridley & Shazad Latif To Star In Noir Thriller ‘Magpie’ – Cannes Market

Daisy Ridley and Shazad Latif are set to star in Magpie, a sexy contemporary noir thriller based on an original idea from Ridley that was written by Tom Bateman. Award-winning British theater talent Sam Yates will make his feature directorial debut. Matilda Lutz also stars.

The film follows a couple whose lives are thrown into disarray when their daughter is cast opposite a controversial major star. It will shoot early next year in London.

The title will launch to buyers for the first time at the Cannes market this month. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic rights. Magpie is produced by Ridley and Bateman of Werewolf Films and Kate Solomon of 55 Films.

“Our aim with Magpie is to make a Hitchcockian thriller that will take audiences on a genuine ride – fast paced and beautiful to look at with a tension that will build from the start and keep everyone guessing to the very end,” said producers Ridley, Bateman and Solomon.

Added Yates: “I immediately connected with Tom Bateman’s ingenious, intoxicating script. I’m excited to take audiences on a wild, surprising thrill ride with our stellar cast led by the incomparable Daisy Ridley.”

Ridley is represented by CAA and Sloane Offer Weber Dern; Latif is represented by ICM, Lou Coulson Associates, Principal Entertainment and Felker Toczek; Lutz is represented by Independent Talent; Bateman is represented by CAA, United Agents and Felker Toczek; and Yates is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.