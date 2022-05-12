‘Charmed’ Canceled by The CW After Four Seasons

So long, gals: Charmed won’t make it for another season on The CW.

Based on the original series, Charmed is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna and Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman , Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Kruger and Shapiro.

The show went through several changes during its run. Before season 4, Lieber, Falco and Renna took over as showrunners. They stepped in for Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro who helmed the series since the beginning of Season 2, following Carter Covington’s exit after Season 1. Kruger and Shapiro remained on board as executive producers.

Last fall, Australian actress Lucy Barrett (Co-Ed) joined Melonie Diaz, who plays Mel, and Sarah Jeffery (Maggie) as a lead for the fourth season. She succeeded Madeleine Mantock who played co-lead Macy for the first three seasons.