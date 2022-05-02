Cutting Edge Media Music Cuts Slate Partnership Deal With Asbury Park Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Cutting Edge Media Music has inked a slate partnership deal with Asbury Park Pictures, which will see it fund five of the company’s films, in exchange for the corresponding original music publishing rights. Cutting Edge’s latest deal comes on the heels of its successful, multi-year slate partnership deal with Thunder Road, of which Asbury Park is an expansion launched by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

The first films under CEMM’s new deal with Asbury Park Pictures are Sophia Banks’ action-thriller Black Site, starring Jason Clarke, Michelle Monaghan and Jai Courtney, which will be released via Redbox Entertainment on April 29, and the Nelms Brothers’ action-thriller Red Right Hand, starring Orlando Bloom and Andie McDowell, which is currently in production and will also be distributed by Redbox.

“We at Cutting Edge continue to invest with standout creatives and producers in Hollywood,” said Cutting Edge Group CEO, Philip Moross. “During the last decade we have been in business together, Basil and his team at Thunder Road have consistently been among the best. I am very excited about the next chapter, with Asbury Park.”

“Philip, Tara and the team at CE were with us at the beginning as we built Thunder Road,” added Iwanyk. “Now we look forward to their help and guidance in making Asbury Park the most successful low-budget action label in the world.”

Cutting Edge Media Music is a financing and investment company with expertise in music for film, television, games and more. The company also operates as a publisher and record label and has provided a range of music services to over 1000 feature films, TV shows, musical theatre productions and games. Notable projects to which it has contributed these services include Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The King’s Speech, Moonlight, Drive, Star Trek: Discovery, Fury, John Wick, Sicario, Whiplash, Hacksaw Ridge and The Walking Dead; such Broadway shows as Matilda, The Color Purple, Anastasia and My Fair Lady; and such games as Sunset Overdrive, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption and Cyberpunk 2077.

Iwaynk’s Thunder Road Films partnered with Redbox Entertainment to launch Asbury Park Pictures in 2020.