‘CSI: Vegas’: Lex Medlin, Ariana Guerra & Jay Lee Cast As Series Regulars For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Lex Medlin (Drop Dead Diva) and Ariana Guerra (Helstrom) are set as new series regulars, and Jay Lee, who recurred last season as CSI Chris Park, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming second season of CBS’ CSI: Vegas.

Season 1 of the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation sequel series opened a new chapter in Las Vegas – the city where it all began, introducing a serialized storytelling to the classic crime procedural drama. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) enlisted the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), to investigate a case centered around former colleague David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force deployed the latest forensic techniques to follow the evidence – to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. The first season also starred Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez.

Medlin will play Beau, who spent the last two decades as one of Dow Chemical’s top research scientists. After the pandemic, Beau decided it was time to do more meaningful work than developing new adhesives. He took a massive pay cut, followed his heart, and graduated at the top of his class at the CSI Academy. He is now the most overqualified CSI Level 1 of all time. Beau is a beloved husband and father of four. He’s a gregarious font of True Crime trivia, the owner of a depressing collection of New Balance sneakers, and very deeply out of practice answering to bosses. If he can get his head around being a rookie, he’s the kind of curious sort who will enjoy having a lot to learn.

Guerra portrays Serena, a hard-boiled, tiny but mighty, tough-skinned cynic. There is no room inside Serena for a filter. A daughter of cops and a sister to doctors, Serena is not content to let science lead the way without some saucy commentary and tough questions.

CSI: Vegas is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Executive producers are Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz (initial episode only) and Cindy Chvatal.

Medlin was previously a series regular on Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva playing Owen French opposite Brooke Elliott, and Fox comedy Happy Hour. He also recurred on Southland for NBC, and was most recently seen on Mayans MC. He’s repped by Progressive Artists Agency and Pop Art Management.

Guerra was a series regular on Marvel’s Helstrom for Hulu and had a key recurring role on ABC’s Promised Land this season. She recently starred as the lead of the Blumhouse/Amazon feature Madres. Guerra is repped by Pakula/King, Gartner Group and GGSSC.

Lee starred in Josh Schwartz’s Hulu series Looking for Alaska and in season two of Netflix’s American Vandal. He is repped by Buchwald and manager Colleen Schlegel.