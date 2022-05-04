Crypt TV Sets ‘The Angry Black Girl & Her Monster’ From Bomani J. Story As First English-Language Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Crypt TV, which is best known for Peacock’s Girl In The Woods and Facebook Watch’s The Birch, has set up its first domestic feature film.

The company, which was launched in 2015 by Jack Davis and filmmaker Eli Roth with Blumhouse Productions as an investor, has set The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster from writer/director Bomani J. Story.

Starting production in North Carolina in June, the film is a reimagining of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, following teenage anti-hero, Vicaria, who is on a desperate quest to cure death. With brilliant intelligence and a willingness to lose it all, Vicaria is able to resurrect the corpse of her recently slain brother, but unknowingly creates an unstoppable monster hungry for revenge.

The feature film will star The Equalizer’s Laya DeLeon Hayes as 17 year-old anti-hero Vicaria and Black Panther’s Denzel Whitaker as co-star Kango.

Crypt TV’s Jack Davis and Darren Brandl will produce along with Story. Jeremy Elliott and Jasmine Johnson will executive produce for Crypt.

The company will serve as studio, marking its first English-language feature film, having previously released Indian feature Chhorii in November via Amazon.

The Angry Black Girl & Her Monster is Story’s feature directorial debut. He previously wrote feature Rock Steady Row, which won the audience and jury award Slamdance Film Festival.

“Growing up, I loved watching monster movies with my older sister,” said Story. “We rarely, if ever, saw ones that tackled issues that were important to us, with people who looked like us. It has been a dream of mine to bring an adaptation of Frankenstein to film through the black lens with a lead character as smart as my sister. Crypt has been a champion of this story since day one, but it finally clicked together when Laya came to play Vicaria. What an amazing team.”

“Bomani wrote a wildly original horror film that feels like everything we want to make at Crypt: noisy, scary, smart and with focus on characters, both monsters and humans. With Story behind the camera, and Laya in front, we’re gonna launch a lasting theatrical franchise, this one is so special,” added Brandl.

Story is represented by Randy Kiyan at Luber Roklin Ent. Hayes is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Mark Armstrong of Principal Entertainment and Eric Suddleson. Whitaker is represented by APA and Matt Luber of Luber Roklin.