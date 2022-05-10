‘The Crown’ Duo Left Bank & Netflix Set Sean Teale As Male Lead For Spain-Set Thriller Series ‘Palomino’

EXCLUSIVE: The Crown duo Left Bank Pictures and Netflix have set Little Voice, The Gifted and Reign star Sean Teale as male lead in their new Spain-set series Palomino (working title, which will likely change).

Teale joins lead Evin Ahmad in the eight-part thriller series set in the suburbs of Barcelona. Filming is underway.

As we previously revealed, Snabba Cash actress Ahmad plays British teacher Erin Carter who is caught up in a brutal supermarket robbery and finds her life threatening to unravel as one of the robbers claims to recognise her. Erin then must fight to clear her name and protect her family, but questions linger as to whether she is really who she claims to be.

Teale, who will next be seen in 20th Century’s feature Rosaline with Kaitlyn Dever, will play Erin’s Spanish husband Jordi who works as a nurse at the local hospital. As the series progresses, Jordi starts to question his past, as well as his marriage.

The Left Bank production is written by Jack Lothian (Strike Back: Vendetta). EPs are Lothian (EP and showrunner), Rob Bullock and Andy Harries. Series producer is Nuala O’Leary and lead director is Iram Haq.