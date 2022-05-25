Cannes Critics’ Week Winners: ‘La Jauria’ Scoops Grand Prize – Full List

As the Cannes Film Festival rolls towards its conclusion on Saturday night, sidebar Critics’ Week doled out its awards this evening with the Grand Prize going to Andres Ramirez Pulido’s La Jauria. Critics’ Week is devoted to first and second features, and this is Pulido’s debut meaning the film is also eligible for the Camera d’Or which will be announced on Saturday during the fest’s main closing ceremony.

La Jauria took two gongs tonight in Critics’ Week, also scoring the SACD Prize. The story centers on Eliú, a country boy, who is incarcerated́ in an experimental minors’ center in the heart of the Colombian tropical forest, for a crime he committed with his friend El Mono. Every day, the teenagers perform strenuous manual labor and intense group therapy. One day, El Mono is transferred to the same center and brings with him a past that Eliú is trying to escape.

Deadline’s review called the film, “a finely calibrated mix of recognizable social realism and dystopian weirdness” and “a very special film.”

Further scoring nods tonight were Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun (review here), starring Paul Mescal, which A24 picked up this week; and Emmanuelle Nicot’s Love According To Dalva (review here) for young star Zelda Samson.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Prizes of the Jury

Grand Prize

La Jauria, dir: Andrés Ramírez Pulido

French Touch Prize of the Jury

Aftersun, dir: Charlotte Wells

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award

Zelda Samson for Love According To Dalva

Leitz Cine Discovery Prize for Short Film

Ice Merchants, dir: João Gonzalez

Gan Foundation Award for Distribution

The Woodcutter Story, dir: Mikko Myllylahti

SACD Prize

Andrés Ramírez Pulido, director/writer of La Jauria

Canal+ Award for Short Film

On Xerxes’ Throne, dir: Evi Kalogiropoulou