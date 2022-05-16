Critics Choice Real TV Awards: ‘Top Chef’ Whips Up Leading Five Nominations; Netflix Tops Networks

Top Chef leads the field with five nominations for the fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which were announced today. Netflix scooped a dozen noms to top all networks and platforms.

Launched in 2019, the Critics Choice Real TV Awards celebrate programming across platforms and also recognize industry leaders with special awards highlighting career achievements. The 2022 ceremony hosted by Randy and Jason Sklar is set for June 12 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

“Given its ongoing popularity across broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other platforms, it’s clear that unscripted programming is deserving of special recognition by the Critics Choice Association,” said Ed Martin, President of the Critics Choice Association’s TV Branch. “The exciting programs and diverse personalities selected by our five nominating committees represent the best that this multi-faceted genre has to offer.”

Here are the nominees for the fourth annual Critics Choice Real Awards:

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Chopped (Food Network)

Making It (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Next Level Chef (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

The Kardashians (Hulu)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

We’re Here (HBO)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)

How To with John Wilson (HBO)

Sketchbook (Disney+)

BEST CULINARY SHOW

Cooking with Paris (Netflix)

Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox)

Is It Cake? (Netflix)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST GAME SHOW

Family Game Fight! (NBC)

Holey Moley (ABC)

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Supermarket Sweep (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Weakest Link (NBC)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

Alone (History)

Family Dinner (Magnolia)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

American Greed (CNBC)

Bar Rescue (Paramount+)

Million Dollar Wheels (Discovery+)

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Discovery)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (National Geographic)

Eden: Untamed Planet (BBC America)

Growing Up Animal (Disney+)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

911 Crisis Center (Oxygen)

Cold Justice (Oxygen)

Heist (Netflix)

Rich & Shameless (TNT)

Secrets of Playboy (A&E)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

30 for 30 (ESPN)

Bad Sport (Netflix)

Cheer (Netflix)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (Prime Video)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

La Máscara del Amor (Estrella TV)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

My Mom, Your Dad (HBO Max)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix)

BEST LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia)

Houses with History (HGTV)

Married to Real Estate (HGTV)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)

Rock the Block (HGTV)

BEST LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW

Glow Up (Netflix)

Love, Kam (SurvivorNetTV)

Making the Cut (Prime Video)

My Unorthodox Life (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo)

The Hype (HBO Max)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Abraham Lincoln (History)

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Netflix)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix)

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Theodore Roosevelt (History)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

The Voice (NBC)

Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST SHOW HOST

Mayim Bialik – Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Robert Irvine – Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated); The Voice (NBC); American Song Contest (NBC)

Joanna Gaines – Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia); Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia)

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo)

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM

Discovery+

HBO Max

Hulu

Netflix

TLC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION

Bunim/Murray Productions

The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)

Kinetic Content

Raw TV

Sharp Entertainment

World of Wonder