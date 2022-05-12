Courteney Cox Shopping Ample-Produced Pregnancy Docuseries ‘9 Months’ After Facebook Watch Pulls Plug

EXCLUSIVE: Courteney Cox is looking for a new home for her pregnancy docuseries 9 Months.

The Friends star and producer Ample Entertainment is shopping the unscripted series to other buyers after didn’t pick up a fourth season.

It comes less than a week after the series scooped a Daytime Emmy nomination for the series in the Outstanding Short Form Daytime category.

The series, which launched in January 2019, looks at a broad range of Americans as they self-document their 9-month journey of pregnancy. Cox narrates and provides commentary on the series, which has featured stories such as a cancer-stricken mother to pregnant teenagers considering adoption.

It’s been a busy period for Cox; her Starz horror comedy series Shining Vale, which wrapped its first season last month, has been picked up for a second season and she recently starred in the latest Scream film.

Ample Entertainment, similarly, has been on a tear. The company recently produced The Invisible Pilot, a three-part doc series about a drug-smuggling pilot exec produced by Adam McKay, for HBO and Queen of Versailles Reigns Again for Discovery+. It also has natural-history film Kangaroos: The Story of Mala on its books for Netflix and Discovery+ returning series Murder in the Heartland.

“Producing 9 Months is a true labor of love so the fact that we received this nomination is something that I do not take for granted and I am so grateful for the recognition,” Courtney Cox told Deadline. “Facebook has provided such a supportive home for us these past few years and I look forward to finding another partner who shares our vision when it comes to storytelling and will help us to bring more of these extraordinary pregnancy journeys to life.”

“Courteney’s passion for telling these intimate stories is at the very heart of why the show is so incredibly successful with millions of devoted viewers coming back episode after episode to experience the joys and challenges of the pregnancy journey,” added Ari Mark, co-founder of Ample Entertainment. “We’re so appreciative for the Emmy nomination and how our fans have embraced the series, and we are eager to continue bringing these awe-inspiring stories to the forefront.”