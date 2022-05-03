Condé Nast Uncorks 250 New And Returning Originals, Leans Into Livestreaming In Wake Of Met Gala & Oscars Red Carpet – NewFronts

Condé Nast announced a record 250 new and returning originals across digital, streaming, social and audio platforms as well as a stepped-up investment in live events.

Addressing media buyers at a NewFronts presentation at The Shed in New York’s Hudson Yards, execs said they are leaning into livestreams after what they described as two successful red carpet outings: Vogue‘s Met Gala coverage and Vanity Fair’s Oscars red carpet live show.

Pam Drucker Mann, Global Chief Revenue Officer and president of U.S. revenue, described the Oscars and Met Gala streams as “one-of-a-kind cultural moments.” Plans now call for stepped-up investments in streams tied to Allure Best of Beauty, Glamour Women of the Year and GQ Sports at the Super Bowl.

“Our 2023 upfront offering meets the market with unmatched IP and content while delivering premium first-party audiences and performance measurement capabilities that work together seamlessly” Drucker Mann said.

Agnes Chu, a former Disney+ exec who became president of Condé Nast Entertainment in 2020, said the company has sought to stay focused in a shifting marketplace. “In this crowded and ever-changing attention economy,” she said, “what remains constant is our audience’s desire for powerful creativity from the voices they trust and the brands they love.”

The company has also expanded the availability of Condé Nast Shoppable, which enables ad partners to make money on videos distributed on Condé Nast owned-and-operated platforms and social channels.

Condé Nast reported 14.3 billion total global video views in 2021, with monthly views now averaging 1.3 billion, up 18% over the previous year. Its OTT and linear channels are up 33% year over year in time spent. On YouTube, Condé Nast has over 56 million subscribers across its global channels and saw a 16% year over year growth across all channels.

Condé Nast also announced a new slate of audio pilots, in addition to its library of 40 podcasts across the network, including The Pitchfork Show, New Money from WIRED, TNY Politics and The New Roundtable from The New Yorker and Vogue’s weekly series In Vogue.

The company’s film and television arm has over 70 projects in various stages of development and production including the docuseries Breath of Fire from Vanity Fair Studios and HBO Max; The Great Chinese Art Heist, a feature from GQ Studios directed by Jon M Chu; and WIRED Studios’ A People’s History of Black Twitter.

The New Yorker‘s studio will premier two films over the next year: Spiderhead on Netflix and Cat Person. The latter film is directed by Susanna Fogel and stars Emilia Jones (from the Academy Award winning CODA) and Nicholau Braun (Succession).

Here’s a look at select programming announced at today’s NewFront, with shows organized by brand and descriptions furnished by the company:

Bon Appétit

Ingredient Extract: A fascinating look into how the most common ingredients get made, with host and flavor scientist Arielle Johnson.

On the Line: In this series, BA gets a complete look at an entire day at a restaurant

Epicurious

Epi 101: Culinary Instructor Frank Proto breaks down kitchen fundamentals for novice cooks and seasoned amateurs alike, methodically tackling a single, focused topic in each episode.

GQ

Hustles & Hobbies: Highlighting the outsiders and collectors who evade traditional finance in favor of putting money into collectibles, crypto and other stores of value.

GQ Hype Debate Show: Featuring two personalities head-to-head in a debate on the biggest stories of right now

GQ Recommends: GQ editors share their expert style recommendations and tips

The Truth: Elliott Wilson, the leading voice in hip hop, interviews the industry’s biggest names.

GQ Sports

Style Hall of Fame: A live show event with the most stylish athletes in the game. Premiering at Super Bowl 2023.

Vanity Fair

Reframed: Celebrities tell the real narrative and untold stories behind a selection of photographs taken throughout their lives in the public eye.

Scene Selection: Celebrities watch and review a curated selection of scenes from their careers, focusing on some of their most pivotal roles.

Vogue

Hairdos: The industry’s most talented hairstylists transform the locks of their loyal celebrity clients.

Street Style: Documenting and profiling fashionable individuals, style collectives and trendsetters

Devoted: Profiling fashion-obsessed individuals who have devoted their lives to collecting, hoarding, archiving and collecting.

WIRED

Field Trip: Learning the ins and outs of visually compelling laboratories where studies are actively conducted.

One Minute Process: Detailed explanation of complex operations, procedures, and activities that can be done in under 60 seconds.