Colson Baker-Starring ‘Taurus’ Acquired By RLJE Films Ahead Of Tribeca Festival Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films has acquired North American rights to Taurus, the film starring Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly). The drama, which had its world premiere earlier this year at the Berlin Film Festival, is gearing up for its North American premiere next month at the Tribeca Festival. It will now get a theatrical release later this year.

The pic, written and directed by Tim Sutton, stars Baker as a rising but troubled musician who spends his days and nights searching for the inspiration to record his next song. His assistant (Maddie Hasson) wants to save him, his collaborators (Scoot McNairy, Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr and Lil TJay) want him in the studio, while his dealer (Ruby Rose) and his ex (Megan Fox) push him deeper into the void.

Jib Polhemus produced alongside Rob Paris and Mike Witherill via their Rivulet Media banner. Sutton, Baker and Gul Karakiz are executive producers. The film’s soundtrack features new music from Machine Gun Kelly, Naomi Wild, Travis Barker and others.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to share both the acting and musical talent of Colson Baker with his legion of fans with Taurus,” RLJE chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward said. “This film is a labor of love for Tim and Colson and their passion for this project truly shows on screen.”

RLJE Films’ Ward and Betsy Rodgers negotiated the deal with Anonymous Content and Paradigm for the filmmakers.