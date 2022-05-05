Colm Meaney Replaces Kelsey Grammer In ‘No Way Up’; First Look At Just-Wrapped Survival Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has wrapped on the female-driven survival thriller No Way Up, with Colm Meaney (Gangs of London) taking over the role originally to have been played by Kelsey Grammer, who departed the production due to scheduling conflicts. The Irish actor stars alongside BAFTA Award winner Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), James Carroll Jordan (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Sophie McIntosh (Brave New World), Will Attenborough (Dunkirk), Jeremias Amoore (Zero Chill), Manuel Pacific (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Grace Nettle (War of the Worlds).

In the film from director Claudio Fäh (Northmen – A Viking Saga), an airliner crashes into the Pacific Ocean and comes to rest perilously close to the edge of a deep ravine, leaving the surviving passengers and crew trapped in an air pocket. With their air supply rapidly running out, a nightmare fight for survival ensues as dangers from all sides hone-in on them. (Check out the first two stills from the film unveiled today by Altitude Entertainment below.)

No Way Up is an Altitude Film Entertainment and Ingenious Media presentation in association with Dimension Studio and Hyprr Films. Annalise Davis (The Railway Man), Andy Mayson (Guns Akimbo), Will Clarke (Butcher’s Crossing) and Mike Runagall (Shark Bait) are producing the film written by Mayson. Peter Touche and Christelle Conan are exec producing for Ingenious Media, alongside Carl Shepherd, David Brierley and Daniel O’Reilly of Hyprr Films, as well as Molly Conners, Steve Jelley, Christian Debney and Jonathan Hairman. Altitude is handling worldwide sales and will distribute the film in the UK and Ireland. Pic has already sold in 16 territories.

“I couldn’t be happier with how the shoot has gone,” said Davis. “Working with Andy Mayson’s roller coaster ride of a script, and Claudio Fäh’s sure-footed and inspirational direction, we have put together a top-quality cast and team, who have delivered a suspenseful survival thriller with a diverse set of exciting and inspirational characters.”

In addition to No Way Up, Altitude Film Sales’ Cannes slate includes the epic frontier adventure Butcher’s Crossing, starring Nicolas Cage; Matt Nable’s directorial debut thriller Transfusion, starring Sam Worthington and Phoebe Tonkin; the feature documentary The Princess from Academy Award nominee Ed Perkins; and James Nunn’s spring-breaker survival thriller, Shark Bait.

Meaney is represented by Accelerate Management, ICM Partners, Liebman Entertainment, Bloom Hergott Diemer and Brecheen Feldman Breimer; Logan by Conway van Gelder Grant and SMS Talent; Jordan by Marcus & McCrimmon Management; McIntosh by Bloomfields Welch Management, Johnson and Laird Management and Echo Lake Entertainment; Attenborough by Curtis Brown Group and Anonymous Content; Amoore by A3 Artists Agency, CrawfordTalents, Sharon Henry Management and Anonymous Content; Pacific by Rossmore Personal Management; Nettle by Mark Jermin Management; and Fäh by Fourth Wall Management, APA and attorney Eric Feig.

Rob Parfitt/Altitude