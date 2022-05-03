‘CODA’s Troy Kotsur Signs With Verve

Troy Kotsur, who is coming off his historic Oscar-winning performance in CODA, has signed with Verve for representation.

He most recently made history as the first Deaf man in Academy history to win an Oscar for his beautiful, funny, and poignant acting performance in a supporting role in Sian Heder’s CODA.

Kotsur joined the Deaf West Theatre in Los Angeles, where he starred in productions that included Cyrano, Of Mice and Men and A Streetcar Named Desire. He was nominated for the 2015 LA Drama Critics Circle Award in the Deaf West Theatre production of Spring Awakening and appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award-nominated ASL (American Sign Language) production of Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. In addition to appearing in TV series including CSI: NY, Scrubs and Criminal Minds, Kotsur also adapted a form of sign language to play a Tusken raider in the 2019 Disney+ show The Mandalorian, becoming the first deaf actor to appear in a Star Wars production. He directed his first film No Ordinary Hero which portrayed a deaf actor who plays a superhero in a TV show who is forced to start believing in himself.

He continues to be represented by Mark Finley at Metric Talent and attorney Logan Clare of Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.