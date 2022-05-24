‘Cobra Kai’: Alicia Hannah-Kim To Star As South Korean Sensei In Season 5; Dallas Dupree Young Upgraded To Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Cobra Kai has cast Alicia Hannah-Kim for Season 5 of the hit Netflix series as the formidable South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun who factors into Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) plans for accelerating Cobra Kai’s expansion. Dallas Dupree Young, who joined the show last season as Kenny Payne, has been upgraded to a series regular.

Working with Silver can only mean one thing: Kim is fighting for the dark side. After getting John Creese (Martin Kove) out of the way and rigging the results of the All Valley Tournament in Season 4, Silver will stop at nothing to win.

Miyagi-Do dojo may be out for the count but Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) has enlisted the help of his former nemesis Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) to take down Silver and bring back civility and safety to the kids of the Valley. As the OG Karate Kid, there’s no doubt he will give Silver a run for his money.

Season 5 premieres globally on September 9. Seasons 1-4 are currently available to stream via Netflix.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Hannah-Kim most recently recurred on the HBO Max series Minx in the role of Wendy Mah. Other TV credits include Freeform’s Alone Together, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, and the Starz series Crash.

She is repped by Elevate Entertainment and Performer’s Management.

Young is best known for his leading role in Nickelodeon’s Cousins For Life in the role of Stuart. He also appeared in Freeform’s The Fosters, ABC’s Mixed-ish, and Freeform’s Good Trouble.

He is repped by Osbrink Talent Agency and Treadwell Entertainment.