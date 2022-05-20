Clay Jordan Dies: ‘Survivor’ Thailand Runner Up Was 66

Clay Jordan, the runner up on Survivor’s Season 5 Thailand installment has died, according to a social media post by his daughter. He was 66.

Shanda Jordan wrote on behalf of herself and her brother, “Andy and I are so heartbroken.” She called her father “my HERO” and said that they took comfort in knowing their father was “no longer in pain.”

No cause of death has been announced, but People reported he “died Thursday after a short illness.” His wife Linda died earlier this year after coming down with Covid, according to People.

A Facebook account for Linda Reeves Jordan, which is linked to from his daughter’s announcement, includes a post from January 26 that reads, “Clay has had covid for 6 days and I have had it 5 days. It is kicking my butt! I can’t wait to feel like a human again. Prayers please. All I can do is sleep!”

Season 5 of Survivor was shot in 2002 and Jordan went the whole 39 days before Brian Heidik was named Sole Survivor by a jury vote of 4–3.

Jordan lived in Monroe, Louisiana, and worked at Industrial Fabrics in Baton Rouge, according to his Facebook profile.

He is survived by Andy, Shanda and several grandchildren.

Here is the entire text of his daughter’s Facebook tribute:

Clay Brooks Jordan, my sweetheart of a Dad, went to heaven to meet Jesus and be reunited with his beautiful bride!” she wrote. “Andy and I are so heartbroken, but we get comfort from knowing they are together and he is no longer in pain. We love you, Dad! You will forever be my HERO!