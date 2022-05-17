‘City On A Hill’ Gets New Return Date on Showtime; See Kevin Bacon & Aldis Hodge In Latest Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime has announced a new date for the third-season return of City on a Hill starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge. The series that also stars Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks and Matthew Del Negro will premiere on Sunday, July 31 at 10 p.m. Eight, one-hour episodes are planned. Watch the new trailer above.

Showtime

Joining the cast this season are guest stars Corbin Bernsen, Joanne Kelly and Ernie Hudson. Here’s the breakdown for the new episodes, per Showtime: “Season three brings us to Boston’s high society Beacon Hill. Having left the FBI and thrown his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (Bacon) lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When an investigation opens, ADA Decourcy Ward (Hodge) sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system. Siobhan Quays (Banks), representing a construction worker who was severely injured on the Big Dig, encounters the city’s corruption firsthand, all while coping with the traumatic events of her past year. As Jenny Rohr (Hennessy) can attest, given her history with her father, some experiences will haunt you beyond your breaking point.”

City on the Hill is executive produced by Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street), who also serves as showrunner. Other executive producers are Jennifer Todd, Jorge Zamacona, Bacon, Hodge, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Barry Levinson.