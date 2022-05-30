Cineflix Rights On Scripted Sales Spree; ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Remake; Tomi Ungerer Toon Distribution Deal — Global Briefs

Cineflix Rights Goes On Scripted Sales Spree

UK-based Cineflix Rights has unveiled a batch of scripted library series sales. MX Player in India and Filmin (Spain) have acquired seasons one and two of Israeli police corruption thriller Manayek, which was originally for Yoav Gross Productions for Kan 11 Network, Israel). MX Player has also bought the Syfy and Sci-Fi Channel Canada supernatural drama Wynonna Earp. Israel’s Hot is a buyer of dark comedy crime caper Happily Married and Icelandic political drama The Minister. Elsewhere, Talpa Network (Netherlands), Sky Italia and Rai (Italy) have acquired the latest season of CBC drama Coroner, while Acorn TV (India), Sky Italia, and BritBox (Africa) have bought Whitstable Pearl. Ireland’s TG4 has acquired French crime drama Rebecca, while Scotland’s STV took UK and Ireland rights to Australian suburban psychological thriller Secrets and Lies.

‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Put Through Paces On Finnish Streamer

A Finnish version of British special forces recruits format SAS: Who Dares Wins is in the works. Banijay Finland is to produce the remake for Ruutu, broadcaster Nelonen’s SVoD service. Airing this year, it will feature a line-up of celebrities who will be put through a series of physical and psychological tests. The role made famous in Channel 4’s UK original by Ant Middleton will be handed to Navy veteran Janne Lehtonen in Ruutu’s remake. Six versions of the show have already been created in territories such as Australia and Denmark following deals with distributor Banijay Rights.

Serious Kids To Sell Tom Ungerer-Inspired Irish Animated Kids Comedy ‘Flix’

London’s Serious Kids has taken worldwide distribution rights to Flix. This marks the first animated adaptation of the property, which late German children’s illustrator Tomi Ungerer created. The distributor signed a deal with Irish indie Pictor Productions for the comedy animation, which is targeted at kids aged between 4-7 and is for public broadcaster RTE. It’s set to transit in Spring 2023 and is now in full production, with support from Creative Europe, Screen Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.