Meteorologist Comedy ‘Cindy Snow’ From Steve Yockey Nears Fox Series Order

Fox is finalizing a straight-to-series order to a black comedy about a meteorologist whose life unspools after a freak injury at work. Cindy Snow, from The Flight Attendant creator Steve Yockey and Warner Bros TV, was teased by Call Me Kat star and EP Mayim Bialik during Fox’s upfront presentation.

As Deadline has reported, the single-camera project had been in strong contention for a series order at the network under a lower-cost model, with the goal to film the show for about $2.2 million an episode, likely in Atlanta.

Yockey is writing, exec producing and serving as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Warner Bros Television and Fox Entertainment. The company had previously received an order for a script plus backup material as part of its script-to-series commitment.

The project follows Cindy Snow, who is the most popular local meteorologist in Savannah, GA, but behind the cameras, she’s– not nice. When a freak head injury at work triggers surreal glimpses of the future, Cindy’s life quickly unspools. In this pitch black comedy, Cindy is cosmically dragged towards being a better person, kicking and screaming the entire way.

In addition to Cindy Snow, Fox has a comedy presentation from Dollface showrunner Michelle Nader, which will likely be reworked, and a D.L. Hughley comedy in the works. Bialik mentioned both projects onstage today.