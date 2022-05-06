Chuck Todd’s ‘Meet The Press Daily’ To Move From MSNBC To Streaming Platform NBC News Now

Meet the Press Daily with Chuck Todd will move from MSNBC to the network streaming service NBC News Now.

Starting on June 6, his daily show will stream as Meet the Press Now, marking the latest effort to expand the offerings on the free platform.

Todd’s Meet the Press Daily, also known as MTP Daily, had aired at 1 PM ET each day, and will move to 4 PM ET on NBC News Now. Chris Jansing will take over the 1 PM hour starting on May 26 with MSNBC Reports.

The network also announced that senior investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen would join Morgan Radford, NBC News correspondent, as co-host of NBC News Now Live from 11 AM to 1 PM. Correspondent Aaron Gilchrist will anchor NBC News Now Live from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Related Story Andrew Ross Sorkin To Host Limited Series For NBC News Now

Todd has moderated Sunday’s Meet the Press, the longest running show in TV history, since 2014. He then hosted Meet the Press Daily, a spinoff on MSNBC, starting the next year, as a late-afternoon dose of D.C. newsmakers. The show moved to it early afternoon timeslot in 2020.

The one-hour MTP Daily averaged 681,000 viewers in April, according to Nielsen. Among cable news rivals, Fox News’ America Reports has won the slot, drawing an average of 1.6 million over its two-hour time frame, while CNN posted 776,000 for CNN Newsroom with Ana Cabrera.

NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde has been boosting the divisions investments in streaming, as well as adding more of the broadcast and MSNBC personalities to the lineup. Tom Llamas joined NBC News last year, and has been hosting a nightly news 7 PM cast, while Hallie Jackson launched a 5 PM show last year. Todd has been anchoring Meet the Press Reports, a weekly show that focuses on a single topic, and he co-anchored NBC News Now’s election night special last year. The fourth season started in March.

Streaming audience figures can be a bit all over the map, depending on the outlet. But NBC News says that NBC News Now is profitable. The network said that the streaming service reached 120 million video views in March and more than 40 million hours watched, up 130 percent from March 2021.

Conde has emphasized that the service is free, on platforms such as Roku, YouTube and Pluto, a contrast to the ill-fated CNN+, a subscription offering that launched in March but shut down a month later. That got analysts buzzing about the market for news streaming offerings.

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said in a statement that “since our launch, we’ve been committed to delivering the best of NBC News’ journalism, free, to streaming services everywhere. Chuck was one of the first broadcast anchors to see the massive potential of streaming and bringing Meet the Press’s daily franchise to NBC News Now reinforces the platform’s status as the destination for news on streaming.”

Melissa Frankel, executive producer of MTP Daily, will serve in the same role at Meet the Press Now. The show also will launch an audio “showcast,” and Todd will moderate specials each major primary night during the midterm cycle. The show’s team also launched Meet the Midterms, featuring reporting from key battleground states.