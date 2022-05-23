‘Chicago Fire’: Jesse Spencer And Taylor Kinney Are Suited Up For The Wedding In New Photo

Jesse Spencer is back on NBC‘s Chicago Fire alongside Taylor Kinney for the highly anticipated Season 10 finale titled “The Magnificent City of Chicago,” airing May 25. Spencer exited the series in October after a decade on the firefighter drama.

Spencer is wearing a blue suit as his character Matt Casey is standing in as his best friend Kelly Severide (Kinney) is set to marry Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

“The juicy details are that we went to him and said, ‘You’re so loved on this show. And with the Severide wedding coming up, there’s no way Casey would miss seeing his best friend getting married. Come on, man!’ So, he graciously agreed to come back for the finale,” executive producer Derek Haas recently told Deadline of how he convinced Spencer to return.

Haas revealed Matt’s now long distance love Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) will be his date for the big celebration, though this will be the moment the pair makes a big decision about their relationship. With Killmer remaining a full-time member of the cast, could this lead to a breakup?

Haas said that although he wanted Kidd and Severide’s road to the altar “to go smoothly,” but that with Andrea Newman and Michael Gilvary penning the episode, “it might not be the wedding everyone dreamed about.”

And with this exclusive video of Mayo below, it’s easy to wonder if there will be a wedding at all?