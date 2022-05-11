Charlize Theron Teases Her MCU Character Clea With First Look On Social Media

There’s a new character out there in the MCU, and Charlize Theron wants you to know it.

The Oscar winner posted two photos on social media today that give a quick look at her in Clea’s makeup and costume. The character has a post-credits scene in Disney and Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Have a glance at the new love interest of Benedict Cumberbatch’s title character below.

Interviewed for Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast last week, screenwriter Michael Waldron talked about the character — and the actress.

“First off — Charlize Theron, holy shit!” he said. “We always knew we wanted to introduce Clea, who in the comics is, you could say, the great love of Doctor Strange but really in a lot of ways his formidable equal as a sorcerer herself. Her backstory is fascinating; she’s the niece of Dormammu, the giant floating head from the first movie.”

Waldron added: “[Doctor Strange and Clea] have a lot of great adventures in the comics, and we knew we wanted to introduce her. But it felt like we had to close the book, to some extent, on his love story with Christine Palmer – the Rachel McAdams character – and so Doctor Strange hears that wisdom from Christine to face his fears and be open to the idea of loving someone.

“And then along comes Clea, and I guess we’ll see what happens next between the two of them,” he teased.

Here is Theron’s Instagram post, simply captioned, “Meet Clea.”