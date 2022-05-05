Bankside Boards Groucho Marx Movie ‘Raised Eyebrows’ With Geoffrey Rush, Sienna Miller & Charlie Plummer — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of the Cannes market, Bankside Films has picked up international rights to Oren Moverman project Raised Eyebrows.

As previously announced, Geoffrey Rush (The King’s Speech), Sienna Miller (21 Bridges) and Charlie Plummer (Moonfall) are set to star in the 1970s-set feature about comedy icon Groucho Marx’s final years.

The movie will follow Steve (Plummer) as he enters the world of aging comedian Marx (Rush) for his dream job, under the watchful eye of Erin Fleming (Miller) — a younger woman who had taken over Groucho’s personal and professional life. The ensuing generational power struggle results in a Grouchian comedy of horrors.

The Messenger and Rampart filmmaker Moverman directs from a script he cowrote with Steve Stoliar, based on his memoir Raised Eyebrows: My Years Inside Groucho’s House.

Bankside will be discussing the project with buyers at the upcoming Cannes Market. ICM Partners and CAA Media Finance are handling domestic rights.

The film is produced by Miranda Bailey and Moverman. Newly joining the producing team are Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman of Sight Unseen Pictures who will serve as executive producers alongside Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green of Bankside.

Stephen Kelliher said: “We were immediately obsessed by the unique and fascinating true story of Raised Eyebrows which shines a light on one of the most complex and compelling relationships in showbiz history. To be making this film with such a prestigious team is a true honour.”

Oren Moverman added: “I’m excited and grateful that Bankside is joining our fierce film family in bringing Groucho back to the movies. Their focus on independent quality speaks for itself. These days, it says everything.”

Miranda Bailey commented: “Groucho Marx was an icon who transcended local boundaries – we are excited to present this project at the Marche du Film and share it with international buyers to reach today’s global audiences.”