Charlie Heaton Responds To Fan Concerns About His ‘Stranger Things’ Character

Some Stranger Things fans see a mystery behind the mysteries of the show’s fourth season.

With seven episodes of Stranger Things 4 now streaming on Netflix, fans are worried that Charlie Heaton’s character, Jonathan, has been sidelined. Jonathan has moved to California with his mom, away from Hawkins, Indiana, where much of the show is set. He spends much of the early going this season pining for girlfriend Nancy — who’s back home — and hanging with a new friend named Argyle.

Asked by British GQ about the reduced screen time, Heaton was diplomatic.

“I know why you’re asking that,” he said, “and I’ve definitely seen some forums like Screen Rant or something — ‘What happened to the character?’ It is an ensemble cast, obviously every season they’ve brought in new characters, wonderful characters, and they’ve taken the story to different places.”

Among those different places is Elm Street.

“The Hawkins storyline this year is totally out of Nightmare On Elm Street. It’s really exciting to see the show go in that direction,” says Heaton.

Season 4 picks up six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, the show’s group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. Amid that transition, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

In addition to Heaton, Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner)