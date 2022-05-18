Channing Tatum To Produce & Star In ‘The One And Only Sparkella’ Film For MGM Based On His Picture Book

Channing Tatum will produce and star in a film adaptation of his children’s book The One and Only Sparkella for MGM, Deadline can confirm.

Tatum’s first picture book, illustrated by Kim Barnes, was published by Feiwel & Friends in May of last year and subsequently registered as a #1 New York Times bestseller. It centers on a father who teaches his daughter Ella the importance of being herself, after she’s made to feel like an outsider at school. Tatum will release a second children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan, on May 31st, with a third also on the way.

While Tatum will play Sparkella‘s father figure, it’s not yet clear who will play Ella. Pamela Ribon (Ralph Breaks the Internet) is writing the screenplay for the live-action adaptation, which does not yet have a director. Tatum will produce under his Free Association banner, which has a first-look deal with MGM. Michael Parets, Peter Kiernan, Reid Carolin and Cody Carolin will also produce, with Parets overseeing the project for Free Association.

Tatum recently made his feature directorial debut alongside Reid Carolin with the MGM pic Dog, in which he also starred. He recently played himself on Apple TV+’s series The Afterparty and also starred in Paramount’s comedy, The Lost City. He’ll next be seen in Zoë Kravitz’s feature directorial debut Pussy Island, as well as the third and final Magic Mike film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

