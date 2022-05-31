CBS Pairing ‘Big Brother’ With ‘The Challenge: USA’ This Summer

CBS will pair its long-running franchise Big Brother this summer with The Challenge: USA, a spinoff of MTV’s hugely successful IP.

Both shows will premiere on Wednesday, July 6. BB opens the night with a 90-minute episode at 8 p.m., followed by the 90-minute premiere of the previously announced Challenge spinoff. The latter reality show will bring together fan favorites from CBS reality shows like Survivor, BB, The Amazing Race and Love Island to “compete in one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives, living in a constant state of paranoia and unable to trust anyone but themselves,” according to the network.

Following its premiere, The Challenge: USA will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. In addition to the $500,000 prize, the cast will be competing for a spot on The Challenge: World Championship (working title) that will stream on Paramount+. T.J. Lavin serves as host while Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth are executive producers of the show that’s from MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Prods.

BB will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET with the live evictions, and Sundays and Wednesdays at 8. Julie Chen Moonves will return as host. Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan serve as executive producers on BB, which is from Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Both franchises will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

For three of the last four summers, BB was a top 10 summer series in viewers, and top five in adults 25-54. MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies finished the fourth quarter of 2021 as the No. 1 unscripted cable series in persons 18-34.

MTV’s The Challenge was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998 and is currently the longest running reality series in the history of television.