CBS Declares Early Victory In 2021-22 Ratings, NBC Tops 18-49 Demo

CBS is calling it early – the network has predicted that it will once again top the 2021-22 broadcast season.

This marks its 14th straight win in primetime ratings and its 19th win in the last 20 years.

NBC is claiming its own victory – noting that it will win the 18-49 demo ahead of Fox.

CBS’ ratings lead comes as it has the top broadcast series and drama in NCIS, the top comedy in Young Sheldon, the top new drama in NCIS: Hawai’i and the top new comedy in Ghosts as well as the top primetime news program in 60 Minutes.

The network is currently averaging 6.35M viewers, ahead of NBC’s 6.25M, Fox’s 4.68M and ABC’s 4.19M. These numbers are through Sunday May 1, per Nielsen.

CBS’ is also crowing that it was able to once again perform despite the fact that it was competing against a network in NBC that had both the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert also helped it win late-night for the sixth year in a row and it once again dominated daytime with series such as The Price Is Right and The Young and the Restless.

In terms of the 18-49 demo, NBC takes a 1.2 in primetime, narrowly beating Fox’s 1.1 with CBS at 0.8 and ABC at 0.7.

NBC has finished first in the young demo eight out of the last nine seasons, helped by shows such as This Is Us and Saturday Night Live, which are one and two in entertainment shows in this category. La Brea, it noted, was also the number one new drama of the season in the 18-49 demo.

Disney-owned network ABC noted that it topped the 18-49 demo based on entertainment-only programming, excluding sports.

“The strength and depth of our core CBS series, the top new comedies and dramas on television, our iconic alternative programming, world-class sports franchises, plus the finest news program in the history of television, provided us with the power to surge to the top of the broadcast landscape for the 14th consecutive season. That’s a huge testament to our talent, producers and the CBS team,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “Additionally, these incredibly popular series have been a key driver in the growth and success of our streaming service, Paramount+.”