Catherine Hardwicke Reimagines Quibi Series ‘Don’t Look Deeper’ Starring Helena Howard, Don Cheadle & Emily Mortimer As A Feature; The Veterans, Eden Rock Media Launching Sales At Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen) has breathed new life into Don’t Look Deeper, a short-form series created for the defunct streaming platform Quibi, which has now been reconfigured as a feature. The Veterans will screen the fully shot and completed picture to global buyers during the Cannes Film Market, with Thomas Augsberger’s Eden Rock Media handling U.S. sales.

Don’t Look Deeper is a sci-fi thriller originally conceived as a 14-episode series, with a $12 million budget. The film follows Aisha (Helena Howard), a high school senior who can’t seem to shake the feeling that something about her is just not right. In fact, it isn’t—she’s not human. The revelation of who she really is, where she comes from and who has started looking for her sets in motion a series of events that suddenly puts her life in jeopardy. Oscar nominee Don Cheadle (Black Monday) and BAFTA Award nominee Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns) also star.

Neo Studios/30 Ninjas

Lost co-creator Jeffrey Lieber and Charlie McDonnell wrote Hardwicke’s latest, which also stars Ema Horvath, Jan Luis Castellanos, Belissa Escobedo, Kaiwi Lyman, Harvey Zielinski, Harvey Guillén, Brandon Win, Kayleigh Gilbert and Dana Gourrier. Michael McGarry and Francesca Smith produced for Neo Studios, alongside Jed Weintrob and Julina Tatlock for Doug Liman’s 30 Ninjas, as well as Hardwicke, Kathleen Grace and Laura Schwartz.

Hardwicke is an Independent Spirit Award nominee who recently directed the drama Prisoner’s Daughter, starring Kate Beckinsale, Jon Huertas and Brian Cox, also helming an episode of Guillermo Del Toro’s Netflix anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities. The filmmaker also recently directed on This Is Us and exec produced Olivia Wilde’s anticipated feature, Don’t Worry Darling, in which she stars alongside Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles. Her past credits as a director include the films Miss Bala, Miss You Already, Red Riding Hood, Twilight, The Nativity Story, Lords of Dogtown and Thirteen. She is repped by CAA, Manage-ment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.