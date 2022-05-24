Benjamin Cleary’s ‘Glimpse’, ‘Alex Honnold: The Soloist VR’ Take Top Honors At Cannes XR Program

Glimpse, an interactive animated film from Swan Song writer-director Benjamin Cleary and Michael O’Connor and featuring the voices of Taron Egerton and Lucy Boynton, and a VR project following Alex Hannold, the subject of the Oscar-winning climbing documentary Free Solo, have won the prizes of the Cannes XR program that is part of Cannes’ Marché du Film.

Glimpse, which won the VeeR Future Award – Best VR Interactive Experience, follows a heartbroken panda named Herbie (Egerton) who examines the memories of his relationship after recently breaking up with his deer girlfriend Rice (Boynton). The original score is by Julianna Barwick. The project is a co-production of Cleary and O’Connor’s Mr. Kite and Albyon, the studio branch of the Atlas V group. It is Albyon’s first co-production. Lee Harris produced for Electric Skies.

Alex Honnold: The Soloist VR” Jonathan Griffith Productions

Alex Honnold: The Soloist VR won the VeeR Future Award – Best VR Story prize. Directed by Jonathan Griffith, the project uses the latest VR panoramic shooting technology (and high resolution 360-degree 3D) to follow Hannold as he trains in the U.S. ahead of a monthlong trip to the European Alps. Jonathan Griffith Productions is producer.

The Cannes XR program, dedicated to immersive technologies and cinematographic content, received nearly 200 VR projects worldwide this year in the genres of live-action, animation, interactive art, documentary and narrative games. A total of 18 became finalists for awards consideration.

The winners were announced Monday by jury panelists Zhang Ziyi and Bad Robot’s Hannah Minghella, who were joined on the jury by Michel Reilhac, ILMxLAB’s Vicki Dobbs Beck and director-showrunner Kari Skogland. Lucasfilm’s Doug Chiang was the panel advisor.

“I want to thank our partner VeeR, who organized this virtual exhibition and the VeeR future Award,” Marché du Film executive director Guillaume Esmiol said today. “Cannes XR aims to support the XR community and create bridges between cinema and the XR industry for film professionals and creative artists. I want to thank all the artists and the creators for their participation and for letting us discover their wonderful artworks. This year’s selection includes the diversities that we can find in XR, including many different genres: Animation, Documentaries, Dramas, Comedy, Action.“