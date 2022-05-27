‘The Worst Ones’ Takes Top Honor In Cannes’ Un Certain Regard Section

The Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard sidebar handed out its prizes tonight with top honors going to Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s The Worst Ones (Les Pires). The Jury Prize was awarded to Saim Sadig’s Joyland, the first Pakistani movie ever in official selection at Cannes.

The Worst Ones is a drama about a film within a film that sees a crew hit a working class French town. Deadline’s review said it hit “with thought-provoking and sometimes darkly funny results”

Joyland for its part, centers on a married man falls for a trans woman. Deadline called it an “atmospheric” title that “explores a whole family, presenting a picture of a clan torn between modernity and tradition in contemporary Lahore.”

Meanwhile, as had been expected, Vicky Krieps took the Best Actor award for her performance in Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage. She shared the honor with Adam Bessa from Harka. Krieps also stars in UCR title More Than Ever.

Best Director was Alexandru Belc for Metronom and the “Coup de Coeur” gong (which essentially translates to the jury having a soft-spot for, or crush on) went to Rodeo from Lola Quivoron.

UCR is focused on arthouse and artistically daring films. The 2022 selection included 20 feature films — seven of which are first features also competing for the Caméra d’Or which goes to a first-time filmmaker and will be announced tomorrow. The UCR jury was chaired by actress-director-producer Valeria Golino, and included director Debra Granik, actress Joanna Kulig, actor-singer Benjamin Biolay and actor-producer Edgar Ramírez.