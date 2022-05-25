Cannes Gets Third Red Carpet Protest: Ukrainian Filmmakers Condemn Russian “Genocide”

The Cannes Film Festival has had its third red carpet protest in the space of a week.

On Wednesday, a group of Ukrainian filmmakers from the film Butterfly Vision took part in a demonstration by holding a banner that read: “Russians kill Ukrainians. Do you find it offensive or disturbing to talk about this genocide?”

The participants covered their faces with transparent squares depicting the crossed eye as seen in social media when content is deemed sensitive or disturbing.

The demonstration took place on the steps of the red carpet outside the Palais and follows two other demonstrations in the past week: one against sexual violence towards women in Ukraine, and another against domestic violence in France.

Hard-hitting Ukrainian film Butterfly Vision follows a female soldier who returns home from the front line after being held captive for two months to discover that she is pregnant after being raped by her warden. The film deals with the trauma she goes through wondering whether she can save the child in a society that is not ready to accept either of them.

The festival has been under fire from some in the industry for including film Tchaikovsky’s Wife in Competition. The film is backed by sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.